Nativity of Christ Past & Future - A Believers Walk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay connected with more teachings and Bible studies inside our Facebook Group by going here:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/bibleteaching101
If you have questions or comments, the group linked above will be the best place to do that!
Music attributed to:
'Omega' by Scott Buckley is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/c/ScottBuckley
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/AHsnHv-wkus