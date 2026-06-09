The Ten-Year Bridge: Why Money Won't Vanish Overnight & You Are the Universe

The post-scarcity era is coming. But it will take ten years—not because the technology isn't ready, but because you aren't.





For thousands of years, human consciousness has been calibrated to lack, labor, and the transaction of value. Abolish money overnight alongside the fiat debt structure, and you trigger mass panic. The quantum financial system is not just an economic tool. It is a psychological shock absorber.





From 2026 to 2036, a hybrid transition will unfold. Money remains as a bridge. Universal high income serves as a digital access token. And the legacy central banks? The alliance isn't destroying them. They are hijacking them—the Trojan Horse strategy executed in plain sight.





But there is a deeper layer. You do not observe reality. You create it. Earth is not a shared planet. It is your personal projection, moment by moment, based on your frequency. Two people can stand in the same room and live in completely different worlds.





You cannot fix the world out there. You master the universe projected from within you.





Where we go one, we go all.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.







