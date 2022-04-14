Busing Illegal Aliens

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From The Southern Border To Washington DC
* States are fed up with [Bidan]’s immigration agenda.
* Millions of foreign nationals are crossing America’s southern border.
* Team Biden is welcoming them here, completely transforming the country.
* TX could shut it down, but they’re not doing that.
* Will busing them to DC solve the problem — or could it just be political theater?
p.s. Those aren’t women and children getting off the bus. They’re mostly single adult males w/ no family, dressed in nice clothes/accessories.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 April 2022