Busing Illegal Aliens

From The Southern Border To Washington DC

* States are fed up with [Bidan]’s immigration agenda.

* Millions of foreign nationals are crossing America’s southern border.

* Team Biden is welcoming them here, completely transforming the country.

* TX could shut it down, but they’re not doing that.

* Will busing them to DC solve the problem — or could it just be political theater?

p.s. Those aren’t women and children getting off the bus. They’re mostly single adult males w/ no family, dressed in nice clothes/accessories.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 April 2022