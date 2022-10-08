Create New Account
10/7/22: Zel_nsky WWIII, FF Missile Shot Down Yukon, Humanity Rising!!
10/7/22: Last night, an FF Missile was thwarted and shot down over the Yukon which could have been meant to activate WWIII. The USA is not under attack  by Russia. The USA is under attack by the Global techno fascist WEF Cabal. For entertainment purposes only of course...

Links for the video:

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/biden-admin-prepping-scale-down-venezuela-sanctions-allow-pumping-oil-world-dirtiest

Ukraine Committee Congress of America:
https://ucca.org/

Ukraine Congress Caucus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senate_Ukraine_Caucus

Zelensky asks for NATO strikes:
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/zelensky-calls-for-preemptive-strike-against-russia-in-speech-to-lowy-institute/news-story/80b4cd30b1ac06298d995ce96950d744

Clare Daly, EU PM Rep decries Ukraine War:
https://alethonews.com/2022/06/30/dublin-mep-clare-daly-dropping-ukraine-truth-bombs-into-the-eu-parliament/

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2022/02/11/ukrainian-lobbyists-mounted-unprecedented-campaign-on-us-lawmakers-in-2021/

Victor Pinchuk, AC:
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/news/press-releases/us-ukraine-relations-ways-forward-2/

Parler hack (ASOV) tracked and fed data:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9142985/GPS-data-Parler-hack-shows-users-app-stormed-Capitol-Building.html

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_eet/election-software-ceo-arrested-over-data-theft-storing-data-on-servers-in-china_4775971.html

WE Are Free and Praying!! Do all You can to exercise Freedom in your Life Sphere!! You Are Free!!




