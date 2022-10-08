10/7/22: Zel_nsky WWIII, FF Missile Shot Down Yukon, Humanity Rising!!

10/7/22: Last night, an FF Missile was thwarted and shot down over the Yukon which could have been meant to activate WWIII. The USA is not under attack by Russia. The USA is under attack by the Global techno fascist WEF Cabal. For entertainment purposes only of course...

To Support You Are Free TV:

PayPal: [email protected]

For one time or monthly support:

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv



Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Links for the video:

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/biden-admin-prepping-scale-down-venezuela-sanctions-allow-pumping-oil-world-dirtiest

Ukraine Committee Congress of America:

https://ucca.org/

Ukraine Congress Caucus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senate_Ukraine_Caucus

Zelensky asks for NATO strikes:

https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/zelensky-calls-for-preemptive-strike-against-russia-in-speech-to-lowy-institute/news-story/80b4cd30b1ac06298d995ce96950d744

Clare Daly, EU PM Rep decries Ukraine War:

https://alethonews.com/2022/06/30/dublin-mep-clare-daly-dropping-ukraine-truth-bombs-into-the-eu-parliament/

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2022/02/11/ukrainian-lobbyists-mounted-unprecedented-campaign-on-us-lawmakers-in-2021/

Victor Pinchuk, AC:

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/news/press-releases/us-ukraine-relations-ways-forward-2/

Parler hack (ASOV) tracked and fed data:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9142985/GPS-data-Parler-hack-shows-users-app-stormed-Capitol-Building.html

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_eet/election-software-ceo-arrested-over-data-theft-storing-data-on-servers-in-china_4775971.html

WE Are Free and Praying!! Do all You can to exercise Freedom in your Life Sphere!! You Are Free!!











