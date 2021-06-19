Renewable Energy Storage Boom: Largo Resources CEO Paulo Misk

The Green New Deal and Vanadium batteries could produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035Summary*Global renewable energy regulations creating an increased demand for energy storage.*Largo Resources is a vertically integrated vanadium company focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions.*CEO Paulo Misk talks competing with Elon Musk and Tesla on home energy storage and batteries.*Vanadium redox batteries' significant advantages compared to other long duration storage batteries.Paulo Misk President and CEO at Largo ResourcesPaulo Misk is an executive with over 35 years of experience in operational management for various large multinational companies across a wide range of specialty commodities. Mr. Misk is an expert on team building, results orientation, innovative policy implementation and the fostering of a high-performance work culture.Largo ResourcesLargo Resources is a vertically integrated vanadium company, also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions. Largo Clean Energy was aimed at creating an energy storage system provider for the growing renewable energy storage market.Show Notes:Largo Resources CEO Paulo Misk - Renewable Energy Storage BoomGuest Links:Paulo MiskLargo Resources, LTD.Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 745 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.