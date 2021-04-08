CCP Thinks It Is the God, So It Can Kill All Gods

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In his GTV live broadcast on April 3, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo analyzed the CCP’s gangster logic: I am God, so I can kill Buddhists, Muslims, and Christians as I wish; I am the only good guy, so everyone else in this world is bad – American imperialism is crooked, Hong Kong people are bad, Chinese private entrepreneurs are bad, and the 1.4 billion Chinese people are all bad.