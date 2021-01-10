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The Coming Zombie Apocalypse
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1664 views • January 10, 2021
Max Igan - The Crowhouse - January 10th, 2021

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

92 Year Old Man Dragged Away By Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfalhmjmqUo&;feature=youtu.be

Three-day lockdown imposed on Greater Brisbane to stop spread of mutant COVID strain
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/brisbane/three-day-lockdown-imposed-on-greater-brisbane-to-stop-spread-of-mutant-covid-strain/ar-BB1cz19O?ocid=msedgntp

Yes, they CAN vaccinate us through nasal test swabs AND target the brain
https://silview.media/2020/11/26/they-can-vaccinate-us-through-nasal-test-swabs/

CDC Zombie Preparedness:
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm

Wikileak Total Data Dump:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5z8bilOTBgAT/
The Crowhouse
Keywords
max iganthe crowhousepolitical puppet showcdc zombie preparednessbrisbane lockdown
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