BILL GATES MAKING THE FAULTY COVID TESTS & MAKING THE FAULTY COVID VACCINES

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1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcTXZElVHNHB/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/5kKgIrp
3. https://drop.space/v/vqy89w
4. https://ugetube.com/watch/qmuFzPGl81h2Zvs
Now what could go wrong??? Nothing to see here! Certainly no conflict of interest! Just falsifying results by inflating Covid cases with extremely unreliable Bill Gates and George Soros tests, all to force governments of the world to buy their toxic injections, while sellout local politicians get their cut of the massive profit, all money really stolen from taxpayers, that corrupt governments still want to tag with Covid passports like cattle, to better discriminate and harass people into forcing them to take their poison. That's quite a scam being played on the population of the world, who should really be throwing in jail all those criminals against humanity.
COVID POLITICAL ASSASSINATIONS INVOLVING BILL GATES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/kmQvfYBmy9Hp/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/THydes5
3. https://drop.space/v/A9BFmb
QUEBEC PREMIER LEGAULT TREATING PEOPLE LIKE PRISONERS OR CATTLE WITH FASCIST COVID PASSPORT:
1. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/106736747629206664
2. https://wego.social/post/4639848
3. https://usa.life/post/2975189
4. https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1272122376187809812?referrer=RenaudBe
FASCIST COVID VACCINE PASSPORTS:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/z8pTIMB1MvhB/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/hGGxyl9
3. https://drop.space/v/FC14Bh
4. https://ugetube.com/watch/MyVUk7EFs9n2QBr
5. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/106735505946700558
6. https://wego.social/post/4639356
7. https://usa.life/post/2974827
8. https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1271851183408943107?referrer=Re
CORONAVIRUS SCAM: QUÉBEC PREMIER CAUGHT ON HOT MIC LAUGHING ABOUT MASKS:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/InDmFukT1K9K/
2. https://drop.space/v/cUyV7i
CANADIAN HERO PATRICK KING SAVES ALBERTA CANADA FROM COVID NAZIS:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/6dFEAOQK1lnu/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/xKBGx6s
3. https://drop.space/v/hSQ4Oi
AMAZING POLLY COVID TESTS VACCINES AND PASSPORTS MANAGED BY QUANDT NAZI FAMILY:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mh3RfkoD4IKy/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/5cZHGPR
3. https://drop.space/v/nyhnrP
4. https://ugetube.com/watch/mmoaoARwOpSzZJD
JUSTIN TRUDEAU FOOLISH PRIME MINISTER AND THE SHAME OF CANADA:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/J1GspRydsF5e/
2. https://drop.space/v/qx1eHS
3. https://ugetube.com/watch/jM7ECT5XPRh5Eei
JUST SAY NO (TO COVID TYRANNY)
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Flpx9CzKEjk5/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/Njfqmtj
3. https://drop.space/v/OC7Dbu
#BillGates #CovidTest #CovidVaccine #GeorgeSoros #Mologic #CovidHoax