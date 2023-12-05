NINJA KEN 'sword' - Kenjutsu Kihon

Ninpo has 18 training levels or areas, sword is a very important one. Good basics are essential, these are the very basic essential elements I teach in the first 3 years. Not for demo or look pretty (sorry), this video is part of my Shodan curricula. Hope you enjoy it anyway - God bless!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.