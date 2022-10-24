Jim Humble The Father of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - One Radio Network Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Plus at least 500 people in Mexico directly or by supervision in person. In this manner, he has seen more people get well from more “incurable” diseases than probably anybody in history.
Jim Humbles Website: http://jimhumble.biz/site/index.php
Original interview source and credit to One Radio Network: https://bit.ly/3THKZ5g