Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jim Humble The Father of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - One Radio Network Interview
37 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a month ago |
In Mexico, Jim Humble has treated over the phone more than 2000 persons, by email over 10,000 persons in various non-us countries.
Plus at least 500 people in Mexico directly or by supervision in person. In this manner, he has seen more people get well from more “incurable” diseases than probably anybody in history.


Jim Humbles Website: http://jimhumble.biz/site/index.php
Original interview source and credit to One Radio Network: https://bit.ly/3THKZ5g

Keywords
jim humblemmsmms detoxhealing with mmsmiracle mineral solutionmms testimonialsmms protocolsis mms bleachis mms toxic bleachis mms dangerousjim humble the father of mmsjim humble mms storyjim humble bookjim humble health recovery planjim humble mms protocolsjim humble one radio networkjim humble interviewmms experiencemms historybenefits of mmshealth benefits of mmsdetox with mmsmms detoxificationmms dangerous

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket