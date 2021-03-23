THE RAW DEAL (22 MARCH 2021) WITH SOFIA SMALLSTORM

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Jim Fetzer
5318 subscribers
Sofia Smallstorm who, following a review of the Putin/Biden dust up and of the crisis at our southern border, turned to an examination of the mRNA/DNA connection, with a fascinating dissection of the biological and technological developments involved, which looks like a project to convert human beings into something akin to computerized robots, where the master agenda (of the globalist elite) appears to be to kill off 80% or more of the population of the world--including reducing the US population from 330,000,000 in 2020 to 99,000,000 in 2025--where the remainder are to serve as serfs and slaves of the rulers of the world. This, alas, is not a science fiction movie but what's actually happening to Planet Earth under the impact of an exaggerated threat from a common virus that has been transformed via the mass media into a threat to human existence, when the real threat comes from the purported "cure" and not the "threat" at all. Good calls from Sal,
Brew, Paul and Scaredy Cat.