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THE RAW DEAL (22 MARCH 2021) WITH SOFIA SMALLSTORM
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74 views • March 23, 2021
Jim Fetzer

Jim Fetzer

5318 subscribers


Sofia Smallstorm who, following a review of the Putin/Biden dust up and of the crisis at our southern border, turned to an examination of the mRNA/DNA connection, with a fascinating dissection of the biological and technological developments involved, which looks like a project to convert human beings into something akin to computerized robots, where the master agenda (of the globalist elite) appears to be to kill off 80% or more of the population of the world--including reducing the US population from 330,000,000 in 2020 to 99,000,000 in 2025--where the remainder are to serve as serfs and slaves of the rulers of the world. This, alas, is not a science fiction movie but what's actually happening to Planet Earth under the impact of an exaggerated threat from a common virus that has been transformed via the mass media into a threat to human existence, when the real threat comes from the purported "cure" and not the "threat" at all. Good calls from Sal,
Brew, Paul and Scaredy Cat.
Keywords
fdavaccineaidepopulationresetsofia smallstormpcr testmrna
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