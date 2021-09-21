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COVID-19 Vaccine Questions and Answers
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11 views • September 21, 2021
Michael asks many key questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
and provides the CDC's often disturbing answers.
Be sure to watch this video before Facebook takes it down:
https://www.facebook.com/michael.bezuidenhout.37/posts/4371906362872075
Length: 3 minutes.
Two of the questions and answers covered:
Question: If I get vaccinated, I won't be contagious to others, right?
CDC Answer: NO. The vaccine does not stop transmission.
Question: Are you sure the vaccine won't injure or kill me?
CDC Answer: No guarantees.
Summary: "The COVID-19 vaccine does NOT provide immunity,
does NOT eliminate the virus, does NOT prevent death,
does NOT guarantee you won't get it, does NOT stop you
from passing it onto others, does NOT eliminate masks
or social distancing, does NOT eliminate lockdowns
and if you have adverse effects, you're out of luck."
and provides the CDC's often disturbing answers.
Be sure to watch this video before Facebook takes it down:
https://www.facebook.com/michael.bezuidenhout.37/posts/4371906362872075
Length: 3 minutes.
Two of the questions and answers covered:
Question: If I get vaccinated, I won't be contagious to others, right?
CDC Answer: NO. The vaccine does not stop transmission.
Question: Are you sure the vaccine won't injure or kill me?
CDC Answer: No guarantees.
Summary: "The COVID-19 vaccine does NOT provide immunity,
does NOT eliminate the virus, does NOT prevent death,
does NOT guarantee you won't get it, does NOT stop you
from passing it onto others, does NOT eliminate masks
or social distancing, does NOT eliminate lockdowns
and if you have adverse effects, you're out of luck."
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