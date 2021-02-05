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In 2022, Biden had to declare a state of war in response to the impeachment investigation launched against him by Trump and the GOP’s return. It coincided with the 20th National Congress of the CCP, and Zeng, Wang and Han would take the final step of the “South Putuo Meeting”. The elimination of the CCP by the U.S. will help us join with the United States to accelerate and facilitate the elimination of the Chinese Communist Party!