What's Your Green Social Credit Score?

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
A former Goldman Sachs official now working for the Chinese giant Alibaba revealed at Davos recently that a new global tracking system of "where you go, what you eat, etc" will soon be in operation to monitor and report on how "green" individuals are behaving. What was once derided as conspiracy theory has become conspiracy fact. Also today: California deep dives into medical tyranny and MSM continues to walk back its (mis)-reporting on Ukraine.