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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ η ΝΕΟΛΑΙΑ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ & SS στα χαρακωματα & την ΜΑΧΗ 1944
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12 views • April 04, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ απο τα ΑΡΧΕΙΑ του 3ου ΡΑΙΧ με την ΝΕΟΛΑΙΑ του Α,ΧΙΤΛΕΡ & τους ΓΕΡΜΑΝΟΥΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΣ να ΣΚΑΒΟΥΝ ΧΑΡΑΚΩΜΑΤΑ για να ΑΝΑΚΟΨΟΥΝ την ΕΠΕΛΑΣΗ των ΡΩΣΩΝ ΜΠΟΛΣΕΒΙΚΩΝ.ΠΛΑΝΑ απο ΜΑΧΕΣ των ΣΣ & της ΒΕΡΜΑΧΤ. στο μετωπο.1944
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