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Gurdjieff and Mindfulness: Transforming the Moment
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74 views • December 17, 2019
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-GaW1uqpTA
By Steve Henwood: "This video explains Gurdjieff & Ouspensky's concepts of identification and non-identification."
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By Steve Henwood: "This video explains Gurdjieff & Ouspensky's concepts of identification and non-identification."
Rebecca Nottingham: Practical Christianity: Practicing the spiritual teachings of Christianity in daily life
Rebecca Nottingham: Fourth Way Teachings: The Practice of Inner Transformation
Red Hawk: Self Observation: The Awakening of Conscience: an Owner's Manual
Red Hawk: Self Remembering: The Path to Non-Judgmental Love (An Owner’s Manual)
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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