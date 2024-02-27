Create New Account
Jeremy Nell: Steve Falconer - Jesuits, not the Jews, run the world
Published 15 hours ago

...the vatican (military wing of the catholic church) use the jews as a scapegoat 

vaticannew world orderone world governmentfreemasonryone world religionroman catholic churchcentral bankssociety of jesusjerm warfarebank of romecultural zeitgeistluciferian controlmilitary organizationopposition to protestanism

