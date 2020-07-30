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The Coming Perfect Storm (Full)
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88 views • July 30, 2020
Streams Ministries
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQVUTbZnCYvFbNTV9J4AUcQ
In 2008, John Paul Jackson released a prophetic word and a call to prayer regarding events that would be happening over the next 10 or so years. Watch the message in its entirety here!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQVUTbZnCYvFbNTV9J4AUcQ
In 2008, John Paul Jackson released a prophetic word and a call to prayer regarding events that would be happening over the next 10 or so years. Watch the message in its entirety here!
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