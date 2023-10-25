Katie Halper: Ali Abunimah, Nour Jaghama & Atheer Yacoub React to Israeli GENOCIDE 25 October 2023(mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/Dn5yT1bkQ_E?si=jtI8r6NXeyJiO2TK
25 October 2023
Ali Abunimah, Nour Jaghama and Atheer Yacoub React to Israeli genocide.
00:00 Intro
3:21 How are Ali's contacts in Gaza?
5:05 The genocide in Gaza
11:59 Israel's attacks are more brutal than ever
15:10 Palestinians have nowhere to go
17:02 What is Israel's goal?
19:10 Huda Susi, a journalist for Electronic Intifada, has been killed
24:15 Israel is willing to shoot it's own civilians
30:04 IDF helicopters shoot and kill Israeli civilians
32:35 Israeli woman shakes hands with her Hamas captor, and claims they were humane
35:20 Hamas wants to release civilians
36:55 Why Hamas is holding captives, not hostages
40:06 Nothing justifies Collective Punishment
42:30 Joe Biden is complicit in genocide
45:54 Nour and Atheer's connection to Palestine
47:22 How are Atheer and Nour's family and friends in Gaza?
52:00 The misinformation surrounding Palestine and Israel
53:51 What are people missing about Palestine and Israel?
56:02 Has Atheer's performing been roadblocked by what's happening now?
58:40 Atheer's 'But Hamas' Insurance
1:05:28 A 7yr old Cancer Survivor was killed in a bombing in Gaza
1:10:46 Nour's recent visit to Palestine
1:13:33 The censor ship and pushback Nour has faced as a Palestinian organizer
1:21:03 The parallels of 9/11 and Oct. 7th
1:29:24 CodePink's national march in DC
1:34:07 A boy is rescued from under rubble in Gaza
Join CodePink's march here (Nov. 4th): https://www.codepink.org/palestinedc23
Ali Abunimah is executive director of the @TheElectronicIntifada and author of The Battle for Justice in Palestine.
Nour Jaghama is CODEPINK's Palestine Campaigner and has been advocating for Palestinian liberation for over 5 years, including organizing within her university DePaul University. Atheer Yacoub is a Brooklyn based comedian and writer and she just released her first comedy album Denied Entry with Comedy Records.
Atheer has a half-hour special on Comedy Central Arabia and has been featured on AXSTV's Gotham Comedy Live. She has written for the Emmy award-winning channel BRIC TV on The Breakdown and Passport Control. She's also the co-creator of the sketch comedy show Muslim Girls DTF: Discuss Their Faith, which won many awards including Series Fest Best Independent Comedy Writing. She has been featured in numerous comedy festivals and tours domestically and internationally.
