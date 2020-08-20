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91% of Breast Cancer Diagnosis is NOT cancer: As Reported By NCI, JAMA, NYT w/ Dr. Jeff Prystupa
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91 views • August 20, 2020
Sarah Westall

NOTE: There is an issue with Dr. Jeff's website "WomenAgainstBreastCancer.com" - they are working on it.

Dr. Jeff Prystupa joins the program to discuss the fact that 91% of breast cancer diagnosis is not cancer. This was reported in July, 2013 by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), and the New York Times. Dr. Jeff explains how most of the cases that are misdiagnosed are actually calcification and not cancer, and will never become cancer. Dr. Jeff Prystupa is the Research Director for Women Against Breast Cancer and the Human Patient Association. You can see more of their work at http://WomenAgainstBreastCancer.com

2013 New York Times Article: https://well.blogs.nytimes.com/2013/0...

2013 Publication on JAMA: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama...

See more shows, articles and details about this show at https://SarahWestall.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: “Inspiring Epilogue” by Denis/Kotenko paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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nytsarah westalldiagnosisjamancidr jeff prystupacalcification91percent breast cancernot cancer
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