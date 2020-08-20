91% of Breast Cancer Diagnosis is NOT cancer: As Reported By NCI, JAMA, NYT w/ Dr. Jeff Prystupa

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NOTE: There is an issue with Dr. Jeff's website "WomenAgainstBreastCancer.com" - they are working on it.
Dr. Jeff Prystupa joins the program to discuss the fact that 91% of breast cancer diagnosis is not cancer. This was reported in July, 2013 by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), and the New York Times. Dr. Jeff explains how most of the cases that are misdiagnosed are actually calcification and not cancer, and will never become cancer. Dr. Jeff Prystupa is the Research Director for Women Against Breast Cancer and the Human Patient Association. You can see more of their work at http://WomenAgainstBreastCancer.com
2013 New York Times Article: https://well.blogs.nytimes.com/2013/0...
2013 Publication on JAMA: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama...
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Here is the direct link if the above one does not work - https://constitutional-sheriffs-and-p...
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MUSIC CREDITS: “Inspiring Epilogue” by Denis/Kotenko paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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