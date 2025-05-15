NATO war machine: 2% defense spend not nearly enough!'

'2% defense spend not nearly enough!'

NATO Sec Gen Rutte pummels more money out of members.

... as he's said time and time again.

Adding:

Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul: A waiting game

🔶 Since 9 AM local time, journalists have been waiting outside the president’s working office.

🔶 The Russia-Ukraine talks were expected to start at 10 AM local time.

🔶 Still no information on the whereabouts of the Ukrainian delegation.

🔶 Meanwhile, the Russian delegation is currently meeting with Hakan Fidan inside the Dolmabahce Palace.