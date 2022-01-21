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Water & Food Shortage 2022! Supply Shortages Designed & Global Food Crisis Plan Accelerated
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761 views • January 21, 2022
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It is not difficult to predict that 2022 will be a year of serious water and food shortages that will cause economic and social disasters on a scale never before seen in human history.
What spurred the global food crisis, which I often discuss in my videos where I continue to urge you to be prepared, is not just natural disasters. It goes much deeper than that and is as if it’s part of a series of plans designed by someone to control people in a new system of their own design.
Based on the latest news about food shortages in this first month of 2022, leads me to believe that the plan for the global food crisis is accelerating. It's coming quicker than we expected.
Moreover, the plan is not only a food shortage, it is also a supply shortage. I’m not referring to the supply chain problems we’ve seen since the health crisis began. This is much greater. I’m not just referring to some foods, toilet paper, microchips, lumber, plastic and other items with shortages in recent months. I’m talking about basic items we take for granted that we need to go about our day to day lives. This will be very difficult for those who are not ready.
Some people will never understand what is going on until it’s staring them in the face, and by then there won’t be much they can do, if at all. Unfortunately, some of them may even be close friends or family. If you do not wish to follow the same fate, please watch this video until the end. Never forget that food shortages don't always happen for natural reasons, but are sometimes engineered.
Increased prices and shortages of energy resources are the most important factors affecting supply chains, which is why they are so connected to the upcoming food crisis.
I invite you again to stock up on food and water for the upcoming everything shortage, folks! Do this before it's too late. You can find many videos online that explain how. They may think you're exaggerating, crazy, and believe conspiracy theories. Do it anyway.
The system has turned the masses into sleeping sheep who believe that preparation is unnecessary.
If they are still with you, please go and ask your grandparents about these preparations. Up until a few generations ago, stocking up on food for a few months was par for the course, and deemed a very necessary practice. Today, things have changed so much that people have become addicted to supermarkets, and see common sense preparations as something out of the ordinary.
What makes these people so brave is their ignorance and their sleepiness. They think they can go to the supermarket at any moment and find what they want. But when they come across empty shelves, it will be too late.
The latest news and signs regarding serious food shortage in this video: https://youtu.be/BHnI7jevEEE
00:00 | 2022 will be a year of serious water and food shortages
00:36 | The plan for the global food crisis is accelerating
02:07 | Energy Crisis: Increased prices and shortages of energy resources
02:25 | Kazakhstan: rising food and energy prices
04:00 | Turkmenistan food shortage
05:13 | Russia and China take measures against the impending global food crisis
05:40 | The UK food shortage, fuel shortage and food crisis
06:11 | Australia food shortage
06:50 | Increase commodity prices, damage the supply chain and make it difficult to access food
07:30 | How an engineered global food crisis works
08:00 | The rising prices are hitting everything from eggs to flour to steak
09:17 | Hunger is a very sensitive issue
10:25 | The final stages of the global food crisis plan
12:46 | Food & energy prices have skyrocketed to almost all-time highs
13:05 | Truck drivers shortages, fertilizer prices and food prices
13:32 | China stock up on water and food for the winter
14:00 | Chicken and egg shortages
14:20 | Forest fires
14:42 | Lumber prices 2022
15:16 | A solar storm is also expected this year
15:37 | Stock up on food and water
16:00 | Build Your Prepper Pantry - Emergency Stockpile
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/j1YQz7Aw_d4
It is not difficult to predict that 2022 will be a year of serious water and food shortages that will cause economic and social disasters on a scale never before seen in human history.
What spurred the global food crisis, which I often discuss in my videos where I continue to urge you to be prepared, is not just natural disasters. It goes much deeper than that and is as if it’s part of a series of plans designed by someone to control people in a new system of their own design.
Based on the latest news about food shortages in this first month of 2022, leads me to believe that the plan for the global food crisis is accelerating. It's coming quicker than we expected.
Moreover, the plan is not only a food shortage, it is also a supply shortage. I’m not referring to the supply chain problems we’ve seen since the health crisis began. This is much greater. I’m not just referring to some foods, toilet paper, microchips, lumber, plastic and other items with shortages in recent months. I’m talking about basic items we take for granted that we need to go about our day to day lives. This will be very difficult for those who are not ready.
Some people will never understand what is going on until it’s staring them in the face, and by then there won’t be much they can do, if at all. Unfortunately, some of them may even be close friends or family. If you do not wish to follow the same fate, please watch this video until the end. Never forget that food shortages don't always happen for natural reasons, but are sometimes engineered.
Increased prices and shortages of energy resources are the most important factors affecting supply chains, which is why they are so connected to the upcoming food crisis.
I invite you again to stock up on food and water for the upcoming everything shortage, folks! Do this before it's too late. You can find many videos online that explain how. They may think you're exaggerating, crazy, and believe conspiracy theories. Do it anyway.
The system has turned the masses into sleeping sheep who believe that preparation is unnecessary.
If they are still with you, please go and ask your grandparents about these preparations. Up until a few generations ago, stocking up on food for a few months was par for the course, and deemed a very necessary practice. Today, things have changed so much that people have become addicted to supermarkets, and see common sense preparations as something out of the ordinary.
What makes these people so brave is their ignorance and their sleepiness. They think they can go to the supermarket at any moment and find what they want. But when they come across empty shelves, it will be too late.
The latest news and signs regarding serious food shortage in this video: https://youtu.be/BHnI7jevEEE
00:00 | 2022 will be a year of serious water and food shortages
00:36 | The plan for the global food crisis is accelerating
02:07 | Energy Crisis: Increased prices and shortages of energy resources
02:25 | Kazakhstan: rising food and energy prices
04:00 | Turkmenistan food shortage
05:13 | Russia and China take measures against the impending global food crisis
05:40 | The UK food shortage, fuel shortage and food crisis
06:11 | Australia food shortage
06:50 | Increase commodity prices, damage the supply chain and make it difficult to access food
07:30 | How an engineered global food crisis works
08:00 | The rising prices are hitting everything from eggs to flour to steak
09:17 | Hunger is a very sensitive issue
10:25 | The final stages of the global food crisis plan
12:46 | Food & energy prices have skyrocketed to almost all-time highs
13:05 | Truck drivers shortages, fertilizer prices and food prices
13:32 | China stock up on water and food for the winter
14:00 | Chicken and egg shortages
14:20 | Forest fires
14:42 | Lumber prices 2022
15:16 | A solar storm is also expected this year
15:37 | Stock up on food and water
16:00 | Build Your Prepper Pantry - Emergency Stockpile
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/j1YQz7Aw_d4
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