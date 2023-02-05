Mr. Globaloney's Plandemic is Failing. Joseph P. Farrell

We like to know what Mr. Globaloney is planning ahead of time so we can be prepped.
"Mr. Globaloney needs a global threat to institute a global government...5 things they could use to promote a global government...they talk about pandemics, a health crisis, they talk about an environmental problem or they talk about a weather problem. Then of course, they talk about extra-terrestial invasions. Look at what has happened since 2016...." ~ Joseph P. Farrell
Joseph P Farrell hosts the Giza Community at www.GizaDeathStar.com
Now Using Rocketfuel: Alternative News & Thought for Alternative Thinkers
FULL SHOW: Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell: Ukraine Strange - UFOs and Deep State Actors, April 2022, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s53N2RPZ0ZA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.