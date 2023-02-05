Mr. Globaloney's Plandemic is Failing. Joseph P. Farrell

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We like to know what Mr. Globaloney is planning ahead of time so we can be prepped.
"Mr. Globaloney needs a global threat to institute a global government...5 things they could use to promote a global government...they talk about pandemics, a health crisis, they talk about an environmental problem or they talk about a weather problem. Then of course, they talk about extra-terrestial invasions. Look at what has happened since 2016...." ~ Joseph P. Farrell
Joseph P Farrell hosts the Giza Community at www.GizaDeathStar.com
Now Using Rocketfuel: Alternative News & Thought for Alternative Thinkers
FULL SHOW: Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell: Ukraine Strange - UFOs and Deep State Actors, April 2022, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s53N2RPZ0ZA