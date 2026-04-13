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EXPOSING ZIONIST JEWS WHO GENOCIDE, STEAL, LIE, WAR... EXTERMINATE THEM!
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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April 9th 2026 Powerful Live Stream TRUTH FOR OUR WORLD


SHARE SHARE SHARE RE UPLOAD HELP EDUCATE WORLD TO FIGHT THIS EVIL!


A set of videos have been put together to help mankind KNOW the enemy.

The enemy is Zionist Jews committing massive death in this world for centuries from their holocaust LIE... to genocide occurring right now and everything in between they orchestrated every war in this world and now they are taking the world down globally ... we the people must fight the first enemy which is IGNORANCE... no longer can people say they don't know millions are bringing truth forward worldwide.


Once you KNOW who the enemy is... THEN we can exterminate this vial evil in our world.

The American people have no back bone anymore or courage to take down evil...they have and continue to allow massive genocide and horror to occur worldwide by trump and all the corrupt people he has selected


Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.


MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

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FLFE links:

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Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3



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genocidezionisthitler was right
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