Larry Ballard: Iran and the Financial Reset. Fraud Task Force Bombshells! B2T Show, Jul 2, 2026

Discuss this episode here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/iran-and-the-financial-reset-larry-ballard-live

Rick shows new AI videos that are trolling the Deep State players like Obama, Newsome and Biden. We review the massive progress the Fraud task force is making. Larry Ballard comes on and we dig into what is really going on with the Iran negotiations and how it feeds into the Financial Reset. Learn how to thrive in the new world that is being created by the white hats!





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Rick welcomed viewers and reminded everyone that PraiseNPrayer and Bible study will follow on the WordNWorship channel. He highlighted President Trump’s direction to Acting DNI Bill Pulte to declassify almost everything, along with major downsizing planned for the bloated intelligence agencies.

In the main interview, Rick spoke with Larry Ballard about his book and the current global situation. Larry shared powerful updates on Iran, where the people are rising against the IRGC, severe crises facing the regime, and the potential off-ramp for peace. The conversation also covered China-Taiwan tensions, U.S. military demonstrations of superiority, and what is required for a financial reset.

Key Topics

• Trump directs Acting DNI Bill Pulte to declassify almost everything

• Major downsizing of intelligence agencies built on false pretenses

• White House Fraud Task Force “100 Days of Winning” highlights

• ICE arrests 10,000 illegal aliens in five days

• Larry Ballard interview and book recommendation

• Iranian people vs the IRGC – protests, desertions, and crises

• Potential off-ramp for Iran and path to peace

• U.S. military demonstrations against China near Taiwan

• Financial reset requirements and global shifts

• Upcoming series on NESARA/GESARA, currency reset, and protecting assets

Resources Mentioned





Larry Ballard book (QR code in video or free chapter available)

Exodus Strong red light therapy wands: https://exodustrong.com/B2T (code B2T for 15% off)

Watch full show and WordNWorship: https://rumble.com/c/Blessed2Teach and https://rumble.com/c/GrowingYourFaith

FaithNFreedom community: https://www.faithnfreedom.social





Quick Answers

What did Trump tell Acting DNI Bill Pulte?

Trump told Acting DNI Bill Pulte he can declassify almost everything. This is creating panic in certain circles while major downsizing is planned for the Department of National Intelligence and related agencies that expanded after 9/11 on false pretenses.

What is the White House Fraud Task Force accomplishing?

The Task Force released “100 Days of Winning” highlights with major actions including exposing $6.3 billion in fraudulent contracts, deferring $1.3 billion in Medicaid funds, stopping $260 million in fraudulent payments, and multiple convictions for COVID and disaster aid fraud.

What is happening with border enforcement?

ICE arrested 10,000 illegal aliens in just five days, with nearly 70% having prior criminal charges or convictions. Trump continues to highlight the contrast with the chaos under the previous administration.

What is Larry Ballard’s core message?

Results on war or peace, freedom or oppression, and financial collapse or restoration depend on whether people sit back or stand up and fight. His book, based on 57 years of research, is written out of love for the country to help younger generations become informed patriots.

How do the Iranian people view the current regime?

The Iranian people see the IRGC as their primary enemy. Many want Reza Pahlavi to return. The country faces hyperinflation, a severe water crisis, nationwide protests in 31 cities, and desertions. The IRGC is outnumbered and vulnerable.

What military demonstrations has the U.S. made toward China?

A U.S. nuclear submarine surfaced undetected inside a Chinese formation near Taiwan. Stealth aircraft also loitered over Beijing for six hours without detection. These actions demonstrate clear technological superiority and deter aggression.

What is required before a financial reset can occur?

Political stability in key nations like Iran and Iraq is needed. Crony capitalism must fall. Trump plans a major gold revaluation and is using seized assets while XRP and stablecoins support the rails for the transition.

Where can I watch PraiseNPrayer and the Bible study?

After the show, join Rick for PraiseNPrayer and Bible study on the WordNWorship channel, available on GrowingYourFaith and FaithNFreedomTV.





Recent Teaching: Amanda Grace — Hearing God's Voice

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-1-amanda-grace-my-sheep-hear-his-voice





Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:

The Babylonian financial system is about to collapse:

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/the-babylonian-financial-system-is-about-to-collapse





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