🔻🇷🇺 WATCH HAMAS EXPLODE TANK in ballsy display by running up, directly in person placing the explosive device right on the Israeli tank in video above, and watching the glorious EXPLOSION tear it into shreds.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to make Lebanon a no-Merkava zone as well, targeting one of the tanks today in south Lebanon, causing it to crash and burn with crew inside (all casualties).



Video is taken right out of Jabalia camp in North Gaza, which Israel FAILED to capture at least 4 times - no matter how many times Israel tries to clear it out by KILLING civilians, they still get their tanks blown up in the end.



Source @Intel Republic





