BREAKING: Pope Francis Fulfills Prophecy, Finally Visits Russia

Will Pope Francis be fulfilling a prophecy? As Pope Francis finally Visits Russia, we may yet see the beginning of another global conflict. Just a few months ago Glenn Hudson, an expert on the apparitions of Our Lady of Garabandal, mentioned that our Blessed Mothers gave warnings of conditional chastisement. We should now be on guard more than ever.

--------------

REVOLUTION IN ROME

"My child, you speculate much about the coming Warning. I have asked you many times not to speculate on dates, but I give you one indication that the time is ripe. When you see, when you hear, when you feel the revolution in Rome, when you see the Holy Father fleeing, seeking a refuge in another land, know that the time is ripe. But beg and plead that your good Pontiff does not leave Rome, for he will allow the man of dark secrets* to capture his throne." - Jesus, September 14, 1976

*For more information, see Directive #155 - Antipope of History

https://www.tldm.org/Directives/d155.htm/

-----------

Soon Rome will perish and My Faithful successor will be Martyred

But a Light is yet to shine on the Horizon, a successor of Mine, Peter the Roman, who will come to give Peace and Security to the Faithful Remnant... Rome will be overthrown, and the Prophecy will be fulfilled where My successor will be Killed and Martyred, then an attack will come to North America, resulting in the outbreak of a World War, after the death of My successor ALL will begin

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5420-soon-rome-will-perish-and-my-faithful-successor-will-be-martyred/















