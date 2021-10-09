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The Following Graphics Show COVID Deaths Before & After Mass Vaccination Programs. World-Wide
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80 views • October 09, 2021
https://www.flemingmethod.com/the-delta-variant "If we look at the pattern of SARS-CoV-2 variants and the mass drug vaccination programs occurring, we can see that the variants have followed the vaccination programs. This suggests either...
(1) the variants are part of the drug vaccines themselves, or
(2) that the drug vaccine programs have resulted in the Selective Pressure to give a survival advantage to variants like DELTA.
Either way the data shows a clear relationship between the vaccination programs and the SELECTION of the Variants like DELTA"
(1) the variants are part of the drug vaccines themselves, or
(2) that the drug vaccine programs have resulted in the Selective Pressure to give a survival advantage to variants like DELTA.
Either way the data shows a clear relationship between the vaccination programs and the SELECTION of the Variants like DELTA"
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