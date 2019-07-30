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Biohacking Intelligence Is Surprisingly... BORING 🧠 Brain training app review of Dual N-Back Pro
jroseland
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135 views • July 30, 2019

This is the next-level evolution of the Dual N-Back game, demonstrated to have transfer effects to short-term memory and essential cognitive tasks outside of brain training.

I found Dual N-Back trained my focus muscles; it trained me to emotionally compartmentalize, which improved my attentional control.

For me, the most noticeable effect of training working memory is on my web development work. Web development is a consummate challenge for the working memory.

I've been traveling and living abroad for a decade; during a lot of that time, I've been using Dual N-Back software, and I've never lost my room keys. Which I think is pretty good!


2:30 Emotional N-Back

8:00 Fronto-Parietal Cortex

8:18 Prefrontal Cortex

9:19 Neuroplasticity

10:25 Functionality of the App

15:15 Mindfulness

18:20 Effect on Working Memory

23:33 Still Skeptical?


Everything Mentioned Here 📑 Access my complete library of brain training tools, brain game reviews, intelligence upgrade protocols, and more

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Brain-Training-Library

Order 💲 from IQ Mindware

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dual-N-Back-Pro


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthbiohackingbrain trainingdual n-backhigh iq
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