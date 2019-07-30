Biohacking Intelligence Is Surprisingly... BORING 🧠 Brain training app review of Dual N-Back Pro

This is the next-level evolution of the Dual N-Back game, demonstrated to have transfer effects to short-term memory and essential cognitive tasks outside of brain training.

I found Dual N-Back trained my focus muscles; it trained me to emotionally compartmentalize, which improved my attentional control.

For me, the most noticeable effect of training working memory is on my web development work. Web development is a consummate challenge for the working memory.

I've been traveling and living abroad for a decade; during a lot of that time, I've been using Dual N-Back software, and I've never lost my room keys. Which I think is pretty good!





2:30 Emotional N-Back

8:00 Fronto-Parietal Cortex

8:18 Prefrontal Cortex

9:19 Neuroplasticity

10:25 Functionality of the App

15:15 Mindfulness

18:20 Effect on Working Memory

23:33 Still Skeptical?





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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