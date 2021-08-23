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Update 8-22-2021 Headlines and psychedelics'
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Headlines Afghanistan China, Covid, psychedelic's
Links:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-58301269
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/china-warplanes-set-new-record-for-intrusions-in-taiwans-air-defense-zone/ar-AANrUxK
https://rumble.com/vlgjzf-follow-the-science-covid-vaccine-and-mask-facts-from-doctors-professors-and.html
https://psychedelicsrevealed.com/own (note: this is the site to purchase the series, you may be able to find it by searching bitchute, youtube, or rumble for psychadelics)
Links:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-58301269
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/china-warplanes-set-new-record-for-intrusions-in-taiwans-air-defense-zone/ar-AANrUxK
https://rumble.com/vlgjzf-follow-the-science-covid-vaccine-and-mask-facts-from-doctors-professors-and.html
https://psychedelicsrevealed.com/own (note: this is the site to purchase the series, you may be able to find it by searching bitchute, youtube, or rumble for psychadelics)
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