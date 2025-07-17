BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #8 Fauci Gets Shot
Premieres 07/20/25, 05:00 PM

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mamas News! This week we cover:

Venison Marinaded in Chemical Toxins with a Plastic Coulis.

Woke, gay Superman cancelled faster than a speeding bullet.

Moderna puts the irony into mRNA.Five-foot Fauci needs a booster.

In between, other subjects pop up as profusely as microplastics in canned fish.



This Week´s News Challenge:

This is the ⁠data⁠ on the recent flood in Aussie town Lismore compared to ⁠historical data⁠; could this be a man-made disaster to prepare the way for a “smart city”? What similar nefarious activities are going on in your area in the name of “sustainable development”?



Justin and Brad’s Bonus Clown World Comedy Clip:

Jeremy´s Razors’ awesome ⁠anti-woke ad⁠.



Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Justin, Keel, Stella, Jackye (mainly in producer mode) and special guest Known, Brad Binkley from the Propaganda Report.


Listen on Spotify

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/BONUS---Not-Ur-Mamas-News---8-Fauci-Gets-Shot-e1p83j2


News Item Links:

⁠Venomous Venison⁠ and ⁠Soy Boys⁠;

⁠Gay Superman Encounters His Kryptonite⁠;

⁠Moderna’s Anti-Covid Shot Shot⁠;

⁠Fauci Gets Shot⁠;



Other Useful links:


⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.



Please send us your take on this weeks news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mamas News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)




newslibertypoliticspodcastlifecapitalismcultureplasticfaucisupermanmodernaagorismanarcho
