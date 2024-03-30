Create New Account
Russian Reconnaissance Officers Near the Ukrainian Position Impact Site of a FAB-500 Glide bomb - are Literally Bounced Off the Ground while Laying Down
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

A revealing representation of the power of FAB-500 glide bombs: Russian reconnaissance officers near the impact site of a glide bomb on a Ukrainian position are literally bounced off the ground.

And now, the FAB-3000 is on its way.

