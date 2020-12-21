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Trump Rules Out Imposing Martial Law and Will January 6th Set the Stage For the American Revolution 2.0?
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153 views • December 21, 2020
Over the weekend I was watching/listening to Dave at X22 Report talking about White House Social Media Director's Dan Scavino's inside the White House latest photos of Trump posed in front of wall pictures of Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill and then one of Trump sitting behind his desk on the telephone. All pictures were in retro - black and white. Dave started linking the photos to the American Revolution and the 'Shot Heard Round the World'. He mentioned that Scavino was mentioning that Trump may have been sending out a message with the symbolism of these photos. When I started to punch the key words from the beginning of the 'Revolution' - like Lexington, Concord and Abeyance into the Gematrinator I did indeed discover the symbolism and I share it in this video. Also, Trump has told all those that are available to show-up to Washington on January 6th and I share with you at the end what media investigator 'Salty Cracker' feels about that date and Patriots showing up to Washington on the day that Vice President Mike Pence is officially counting the Electoral College from the 2020 Election. It could be the beginning of another 'Shot Heard Round the World 2.0'
Related videos:
EP. 2357B - SENATE WAS THE TARGET, LEXINGTON, CONCORD, THE SHOT HEARD AROUND THE WORLD
X22report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HVvdkSHpAB5S/
MILLION MAGA PROTEST IN WASHINGTON DC ON JANUARY 6TH
Salty Cracker
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xh5DkWjzBEnp/
Related links:
Posts Series of Tweets After Raucous Oval Office Meeting – Trump Is Ready to Take Action
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/somethings-brewing-dan-scavino-posts-series-tweets-raucous-oval-office-meeting-trump-ready-take-action/
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related videos:
EP. 2357B - SENATE WAS THE TARGET, LEXINGTON, CONCORD, THE SHOT HEARD AROUND THE WORLD
X22report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HVvdkSHpAB5S/
MILLION MAGA PROTEST IN WASHINGTON DC ON JANUARY 6TH
Salty Cracker
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xh5DkWjzBEnp/
Related links:
Posts Series of Tweets After Raucous Oval Office Meeting – Trump Is Ready to Take Action
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/somethings-brewing-dan-scavino-posts-series-tweets-raucous-oval-office-meeting-trump-ready-take-action/
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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