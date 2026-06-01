Iran targets Kuwait air base again following US attacks on Sirik Island

“Following the US aggression on Sirik Island in Hormozgan Province, within hours, IRGC retaliated by targeting the airbase from which the aggression originated, and the targeted sites have reportedly been destroyed,” IRGC said in a statement quoted by Fars News Agency on Monday. According to IRGC, the US violated the ceasefire again by carrying out an airstrike on a communications tower in Sirik, and this occurred as the US was secretly attempting to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. IRGC released new footage of the launch of the short-range hypersonic ballistic missile Fateh-110 on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, with a message written on the missile reading ‘Until the last American soldiers leaves the region.' According to the latest reports, at least two of the Iranian missiles launched scored direct hits, reportedly causing substantial damage and casualties among US forces while further assessments are underway.

On the same day, IRGC announced that it had once again shot down a US-operated MQ-1 drone. The drone, which has become an easy target for Iranian air defenses, attempted to carry out hostile operations by entering Iranian territorial waters but was quickly detected and shot down. According to reports, the US retired its MQ-1 fleet in 2018, making the UAE the sole operator in the region (aside from Turkey). Interestingly, the aircraft was most likely shot down by the new Arash-e Kamangir air defense system, which is also believed to have been used to shoot down the MQ-9A Block 5 on May 26.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a warning following the latest US attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, stating that if such an attack were repeated, the response would be entirely different, and the responsibility would lie with the US regime that carried out the attack. Experts have warned that the attack has sharply escalated tensions between the both countries, raising concerns that the conflict is entering a new and more dangerous phase.

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