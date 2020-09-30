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Why is Coney Barrett being attacked? | Trish Regan
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22 views • September 30, 2020
Political commentator Trish Regan reacts to jokes, comments, and other media remarks made regarding Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and what they say about political discourse and coverage among Democrats and Republicans, and people of faith. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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