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TRUTH ABOUT OBAMA and the WORLD AGENDA (blocked on youtube)
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122 views • August 11, 2019
THIS VIDEO PRESENTS EVIDENCE ABOUT OBAMA'S TRUE IDENTITY, HIS GOALS FOR AMERICA, AND THE POWER STRUCTURE THAT HE WORKS FOR.
THIS VIDEO IS ALSO BEING BLOCKED AT 153news.net
NOTICE:
Federal Law allows citizens to reproduce, distribute, or exhibit portions of copyrighted
motion pictures, video tape, or video disks under certain circumstances without
authorization of the copyright holder.
This is called “Fair Use” and is allowed for purpose of criticism, news reporting,
teaching, and parody which doesn't infringe of copyright under 17 USC 107.
SPECIAL THANKS TO THOSE WHOSE MATERIALS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS VIDEO:
TEXE MARRS: https://www.youtube.com/user/texemarrs
powerofprophecy.com
JOEL GILBERT: obamasrealfather.com
https://www.youtube.com/user/jgil14
WAYNE MADSEN: https://waynemadsenreport.com/
TREVOR LOUDON: enemieswithinmovie.com
WEBSTER TARPLEY: tarpley.net
https://www.youtube.com/user/LudwigNosen/featured
C. ERVANA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDYC_WJ7dmcQypDGuGZImXA/featured
THIS VIDEO IS ALSO BEING BLOCKED AT 153news.net
NOTICE:
Federal Law allows citizens to reproduce, distribute, or exhibit portions of copyrighted
motion pictures, video tape, or video disks under certain circumstances without
authorization of the copyright holder.
This is called “Fair Use” and is allowed for purpose of criticism, news reporting,
teaching, and parody which doesn't infringe of copyright under 17 USC 107.
SPECIAL THANKS TO THOSE WHOSE MATERIALS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS VIDEO:
TEXE MARRS: https://www.youtube.com/user/texemarrs
powerofprophecy.com
JOEL GILBERT: obamasrealfather.com
https://www.youtube.com/user/jgil14
WAYNE MADSEN: https://waynemadsenreport.com/
TREVOR LOUDON: enemieswithinmovie.com
WEBSTER TARPLEY: tarpley.net
https://www.youtube.com/user/LudwigNosen/featured
C. ERVANA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDYC_WJ7dmcQypDGuGZImXA/featured
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