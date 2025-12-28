BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sumerian Genesis: When the Gods Were God
Angels As Aliens, Orbs, Ghosts
35 views • 3 days ago

Why were the most important things in the book of Genesis written with so few words? Couldn't God have written more details of the beginning of human life on Earth? If Satan was the serpent in the garden of Eden who tempted Eve, then why does Ezekiel 28:13-14 fail to say so? The terseness hides the story of the gods in their EDEN and their desire for a worker -the Adam.Who are the other gods over whom the Lord God is their God (Deu. 10:17)? Why did the Lord God think they were such a threat such that the first commandment was against worshipping them (Ex. 20:3)? Was Israel and the surrounding nations really so stupid to worship them if they were always elilim (idols) of stone (Ps. 96:5)? If they were merely idols of stone then why does He have a conversation with them in Psalm 82? Why would man be created a little lower than the gods (Ps. 8:5) (Heb. 2:7)? King James' translation of the elohim (gods) as angels in Psalm 8:5 is very wrong. Why are the gods commanded to worship the Almighty God in Ps. 97:7 if they are doomed for eternity? When Jesus returns what happens to them?These and more questions are answered by this non-fictional, illustrated and highly referenced book that examines the Sumerian foundation of Genesis. It has multiple goals. The most important is to expose the God who said "Let us make man in our image, after our likeness" (Gen. 1:26) as a few great gods of Sumer who came from the planet NIBIRU in our solar system. Zecharia Sitchin in his Earth Chronicles book series did so. Sumerian Genesis investigates whether what he wrote was correct. It verifies important Sumerian (and Akkadian) words proposed by him. Doing so requires examination of the original signs for ANUNNAKI, DINGIR, MU, ABZU, SHI-IM-TI, etc. It includes a Sumerian grammar lesson sufficient for understanding the analysis and uses Sumerian lexicons used by modern Sumerologists.

This book goes beyond what he wrote, back to the time before the gods created man to reveal details of what they were doing in their garden of EDEN. The text that describes that time is perhaps the most important and ancient story unearthed. This book offers an explanation of Adam's sin (Rom. 5:12-15) that Zecharia avoided.

A primary goal explores the transition over millennia from when the gods of Sumer acted as God in their garden of EDEN (Gen. 1:26-27; Ps. 82) to being denigrated as "other gods" (Ex. 20:3) and replaced by evil angels as rulers of the Earth (Luke 4:6; 2 Cor. 4:4).

This book corrects the erroneous belief that the gods were demons, spirits or imaginary personifications of nature. It corrects the erroneous idea that the Nephilim were part angelic and addresses the late Michael Heiser's criticism of Zecharia about the Nephilim with analysis of Aramaic.

This book exposes the Biblical editors' redaction of the Sumerian stories of the gods to make a book tailored for the nation of Israel. It explores their invention of the literary devices God and Lord and their blurring of the planetary Lord NIBIRU (e.g. Ps. 104:2; Isa. 24:1) and the personal Lord God (Jesus) in the Bible and the blurring between physical "sons of the gods" (Gen. 6:4) and spirit "sons of God" (Job. 1:6; 2:1; 38:7).

This book serves as a guide for Christians to believe the Sumerian (and Akkadian) stories of the gods without losing their faith. It explains how Jesus Christ could create all things (Col. 1:16) by using lesser beings to achieve that creation. This principle was introduced in my Angels which demonstrated angels' ability to create and transform matter perfectly.

This book was primarily prompted by the author wanting to know more about EDEN and whether Zecharia was telling the truth. It is my promised sequel to my Angels as Aliens, Orbs, Mists and GhostsSumerian Genesis explores the Sumerian content that could not fit into Angels.  


anunnakinibiruplanet xgiantsenochgarden of edensumerianzecharia sitchinbiblical researchgods of sumer
