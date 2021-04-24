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WARNING --- BEWARE... SEE AND SHARE YOU CANT HANDLE THE TRUTH ( ADULTS ONLY ) --GRAPHIC
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81 views • April 24, 2021
I suggest you watch this in private. Do not watch near anyone who cannot handle the reality of what is going on in the world we live in which is the Devil's world. This is what governments do to their people and others. It is not pretty. What do you think the governments are doing now?
Source: Death Angel Channel on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DS8OEwpzXyBL/
Source: Death Angel Channel on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DS8OEwpzXyBL/
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