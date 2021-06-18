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IF YOUR VACCINATED AND I AM NOT, WHY ARE YOU FREAKING OUT. DOES YOUR VACCINATION NOT WORK?
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121 views • June 18, 2021
If it does not work, why do you want me to get it. It's 99 to 1 that I am going to survive Covid anyway. No I can't see your point of view because I can't get my head up my ass.
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