Latest news from Dr. Michael Yeadon, Former Pfizer VP On the Dangers Of mRNA Vaccines & the COVID Illusion

Variants are not alarming the corona viruses are 99.7% identical to each other but in 16 months the virus has changed but only 00.3%.Immunologists tracked down a number of people who had the 2003 corona virus. They volunteered blood samples so tests could be done to see if their T cells (The human immune response system) recognised the Sars Cov 2 virus and they did. The 'T cells' lit up when they came in contact with the virus they remembered it and therefore knew how to neutralise the virus. However, Dr Yeadon explains this is not surprising as they are so close in their structure. Why would you believe anyone who tells you there are new variants when a 00.3% change is insufficient to fool the human immune system.Dr Yeadon says we are being lied to they are using the disguise of a virus to introduce a vaccine passport. We should REJECT and fight this ideology, we will become slaves.