Stew Peters Show: Stew Crew at Mar-a-lago
Stew Crew at Mar-a-lago, AFLDS Whistleblower CONFIRMS Simone Gold ABUSED MILLIONS of Dollars. The outcome of last week’s midterms is being blamed entirely on Trump, and there is a new wave of massive pressure from the media and from Republican “leaders” to shove Trump out of the way, and replace him with Ron DeSantis or some other figure. So is there a chance that Trump will change plans? Or will he be more defiant than ever?

  Just how much dirt does Ukraine really have on the Biden's, after all that money they funneled to Hunter over the years?


