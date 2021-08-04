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THE PROFIT FIRST PANDEMIC IS A LIE - FLU WAS CHANGED TO COVID19 AND DOES NOT EXIST - CDC BEING SUED!
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743 views • August 04, 2021
Yep, these guys are not the only ones to prove this! Call it like it is folks, you've been MSM'd a lie - It's BULLSHIT! It's all profit center based and control freakism!
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