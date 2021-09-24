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How To Remove A Big Portion Of The Poisonous Covid Jab From Your Body With Cupping
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576 views • September 24, 2021
NOTE: This works only up to 30minutes after the vaccine.
This cupping method, which a Russian colleague shows here, works only up to 30 minutes after vaccination, in any other case cupping is no longer sufficient ... but it is surprising how fast the blood clumps due to vaccination ... but it is also clear if you understand the biochemical mechanisms of the functioning of graphene oxides+spike proteins behind it. Again: it is not a virus, it is a bioweapon whose explosive nucleotide is transported via the spike protein using the gene scissors (CRISPR). For better transport, nanolipids are used which overcome the blood-brain barrier via the neurolipin-1 receptor ...
This cupping method, which a Russian colleague shows here, works only up to 30 minutes after vaccination, in any other case cupping is no longer sufficient ... but it is surprising how fast the blood clumps due to vaccination ... but it is also clear if you understand the biochemical mechanisms of the functioning of graphene oxides+spike proteins behind it. Again: it is not a virus, it is a bioweapon whose explosive nucleotide is transported via the spike protein using the gene scissors (CRISPR). For better transport, nanolipids are used which overcome the blood-brain barrier via the neurolipin-1 receptor ...
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