CHARLAMAGNE THA G⚥D PLAYS TOBIAS FROM THE BOONDOCKS ON CNN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
9 months ago

This is a humiliation ritual, and possibly the breaking point - it's bad enough that we allowed the Bathhouse Barry psyop to run eight years plus; it's entirely possible that this will break the minds of people beyond recovery


VfB doesn't pretend to know the entire story, but recall the film WANTED, with Angelina Jolie, the curving bullets and the loom. It looks to VfB as if ol' Charly's number came up today to get thrown into the barrel


TOBIAS GOTS THAT BRIGHTER SHADE.


https://youtu.be/ju9w5qyvJy4


Kamala 'Kneepads' Harris is in NO WAY BLACK, baby!


CNN’s Erin Burnett is joined by Charlamagne tha God after Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that his 2024 Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, “happened to turn Black” a few years ago, saying that “all of a sudden, she made a turn” in her identity. #CNN #news


Want to stay up to date on the day’s top stories? Sign up for CNN’s 5 Things newsletter, and we’ll give you the 5 biggest stories you need to know, videos people are watching, and more! Sign up here: https://www.cnn.com/newsletters/5-things?source=nl-acq_social_youtubedesc&utm_source=nl-acq_social_youtubedesc


Source:


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://wifflegif.com/tags/405953-charlamagne-gifs?page=0

Keywords
cnntrump derangement syndromebreaking pointcharlamagne tha godwantedmulti pronged attackboondockserin burnettnumbers uptobias
