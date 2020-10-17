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TUCKER CARLSON EXPOSES LINDSEY GRAHAM AS DEEPSTATE STOOGE
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1449 views • October 17, 2020
Tucker Carlson Exposes Lindsey Graham as DeepState Stooge
Tucker Carlson is AWESOME !!!
QAnon Supports Tucker Carlson 🤫
I personally love Tucker and the great work he does for this Country 🇺🇸
Here is the Video of Tucker Carlson exposing Senator Lindsey Graham as the DeepState Dirtbag Graham is.
QAnons are Conservative Christians, we believe in God and Country. 🇺🇸
QAnons oppose evil Liberal Ideology, which denounces Christians, and leads to the Destruction of our Country and EVERYTHING the Founding Fathers created.
QAnons do NOT follow all Republicans blindly. QAnons know there are many RINOS in the Republican Party that support Democrats and the DeepState.
Senator Lindsey Graham is a RINO Scumbag.
If you can’t see this , well.... 🐑🐑🐑 go back to sleep 😴💤
Tucker Carlson is AWESOME !!!
QAnon Supports Tucker Carlson 🤫
I personally love Tucker and the great work he does for this Country 🇺🇸
Here is the Video of Tucker Carlson exposing Senator Lindsey Graham as the DeepState Dirtbag Graham is.
QAnons are Conservative Christians, we believe in God and Country. 🇺🇸
QAnons oppose evil Liberal Ideology, which denounces Christians, and leads to the Destruction of our Country and EVERYTHING the Founding Fathers created.
QAnons do NOT follow all Republicans blindly. QAnons know there are many RINOS in the Republican Party that support Democrats and the DeepState.
Senator Lindsey Graham is a RINO Scumbag.
If you can’t see this , well.... 🐑🐑🐑 go back to sleep 😴💤
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