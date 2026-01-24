BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
WEATHERMAN SNAPS LIVE DURING WINTER STORM REPORT AND GETS DRAGGED OFF❗ [IS THIS STORM ENGINEERED❓]
Weatherman Snaps LIVE During Winter Storm Report and Gets Dragged Off!


This Massive Winter Storm Is COMPLETELY ENGINEERED! – Dane Wiggington


In this segment Jimmy is joined by journalist and geoengineering expert Dane Wigington to discuss how elites at the World Economic Forum and military-linked programs are secretly conducting large-scale climate engineering, including aerosol spraying and chemical ice nucleation, while publicly framing extreme weather as “climate change.” Using undercover footage attributed to James O’Keefe and commentary from geoengineering researcher, the segment argues that cloud seeding is being conflated with far more extensive military-grade operations capable of shaping storms and temperature patterns.


Wigington also alleges that current U.S. winter storms and temperature anomalies are engineered through atmospheric manipulation and then politically leveraged to control public perception. The two contend that these programs are hidden under national security, coordinated internationally, and pose serious health and environmental risks.


Dane Wigington on Twitter: / realgeoengwatch

Visit Dane Wigington’s website: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auLw2s8lXKA


Source: https://x.com/VincentOshana/status/2014817822413582711

dane wigingtonthe jimmy dore showvincent oshanaengineered winter stormundercover research
Israeli TORTURE camps exposed as “living hell” in damning report

Ramon Tomey
Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Belle Carter
“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: Experts discuss hydration tactics for plants and why your job is safe even with the rise of AI

Jacob Thomas
UK police consider AI “predictive policing,” sparking fears of a surveillance state

Cassie B.
The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse

Mike Adams
House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
