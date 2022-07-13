UNINFORMED CONSENT (Docmentary) TEASER: "GET VACCINATED"

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"GET VACCINATED" DRS. MALTHOUSE, HOFFE, CASSELS, MALONE
It's my pleasure to announce the release of Uninformed Consent, a documentary by Canadian filmmaker, Todd Michael Harris. This film is an in depth look into the Covid-19 narrative, who's controlling it and how it's being used to inject an untested, new technology, into almost every person on the planet. It explores our recent loss of human rights, while weaving in the devastating impact of mandates and the deeply powerful story of one man's loss. Hear the truth from doctors and scientists unafraid to speak out against Big Pharma and the elite class who profit from these mandates.