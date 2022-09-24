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Cash incentives to boost birth rate... in Russia! 😏
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170 views • September 24, 2022
A bonus for every child and if you pop out ten of them you get 1 million rubles 😂🤣
Start practicing and move over to Russia. 😉 might be a bit cold but no gaz shortages, nice and cosy, and you know what to do to keep warm.
Joking a bit ofcourse, but the cash incentive is real 🤑
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