Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cash incentives to boost birth rate... in Russia! 😏
161 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published 2 months ago |

A bonus for every child and if you pop out ten of them you get 1 million rubles 😂🤣 

Start practicing and move over to Russia. 😉 might be a bit cold but no gaz shortages, nice and cosy, and you know what to do to keep warm.

Joking a bit ofcourse, but the cash incentive is real 🤑
Keywords
vaccinesmoneyincentivesbirth rate falling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket