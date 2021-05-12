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Patriot Resistance: Sic Semper Tyrannis
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131 views • May 12, 2021
The Deep State deMAOcrats succeeded in their coup against Trump, but how far can they push the American people?
Recorded May 12, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded May 12, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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