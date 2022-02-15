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Ask Seek and Knock - Like Father Like Son - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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25 views • February 15, 2022
Thank you for joining us with Holy Impact Ministries “Ask Seek and Knock”. In today’s podcast we will discuss “Like Father Like Son”. Are there any similarities between Yehovah and Yeshua? Grab your Scriptures and Highlighters, and Let’s Get To It. If you like this podcast, please give us a Rumble or Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.
If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com
or you can write us at:
Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com
or you can write us at:
Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
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